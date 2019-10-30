A new kind of recycling has been made mandatory under provincial regulations. Used oil is Canada’s single largest source of hazardous material if not managed properly. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.