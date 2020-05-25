Elizabeth Kidd has been appointed the new president of the College of the North Atlantic effective June 1.

The appointment was recommended through the Independent Appointments Commission, Advanced Education Minister Christopher Mitchelmore announced Monday.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Kidd as the new president and chief executive officer of College of the North Atlantic,” Mitchelmore said in a statement. “She is a dynamic member of the CNA team who has led the college in implementing new information technology platforms, which has modernized its capacity to leverage its equipment, infrastructure and the expertise of faculty and students to innovatively serve this province. I have no doubt she will continue to demonstrate exceptional leadership as president. I also thank Bruce Hollett for his steadfast commitment and leadership at the College over the last number of years. He has left CNA well positioned for the future.”

Kidd previously served as chief operating officer of the college.