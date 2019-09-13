Perry Trimper has has resigned from cabinet.

Premier Dwight Ball just released a statement accepting Trimper's resignation. Ball says Trimper will continue as MHA for Lake Melville. #nlpoli — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) September 13, 2019

Trimper was under fire from the Innu Nation after the Indigenous group posted audio on Youtube Thursday of a voicemail Trimper left about free language supports for Innu Nation members. The call did not hang up after Trimper finished the message, and he could be heard on the recording saying the Innu play the “race card”.

Trimper will continue as the MHA for Lake Melville and will stay in the Liberal caucus.

Derrick Bragg will be appointed the new minister of municipal affairs and environment.