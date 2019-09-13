Perry Trimper has announced his resignation from cabinet.

Premier Dwight Ball just released a statement accepting Trimper's resignation. Ball says Trimper will continue as MHA for Lake Melville. #nlpoli — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) September 13, 2019

Earlier story:

Environment Minister Perry Trimper is under fire from the Innu Nation.

The Indigenous group posted audio on Youtube Thursday of a voicemail Trimper left about free language supports for Innu Nation members. The call did not hang up after Trimper finished the message, and he could be heard on the recording saying the Innu play the “race card”.

The Innu Nation posted on Twitter that it found the comment disturbing. Former federal cabinet minister Peter Penashue wrote on Twitter that he is concerned, and he asked how the province will deal with “racial profiling of Innu.”

Audio of the voicemail can be heard here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0ZK96a_5pk