The Fluvarium in St. John’s has announced their new partnership with safety training company Puglisevich.

Back in May, there was fear that the non-profit organization might be forced to shut their doors when corporate sponsor Suncor pulled out.

To stay afloat, The Fluvarium auctioned off one of their most prized possessions – a Mary Pratt piece called Bonfire that sold for $13 thousand dollars.

Operations Manager Shantille Butler of the Fluvarium says they are thrilled with the partnership, but are always looking for other sponsorship’s and bookings to keep the non-profit on its feet.