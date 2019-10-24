The Fluvarium in St. John’s has announced their new partnership with safety training company Puglisevich.
Back in May, there was fear that the non-profit organization might be forced to shut their doors when corporate sponsor Suncor pulled out.
To stay afloat, The Fluvarium auctioned off one of their most prized possessions – a Mary Pratt piece called Bonfire that sold for $13 thousand dollars.
Operations Manager Shantille Butler of the Fluvarium says they are thrilled with the partnership, but are always looking for other sponsorship’s and bookings to keep the non-profit on its feet.
