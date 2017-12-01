A new search is underway Friday in connection with the disappearance of Cortney Lake.

The RNC say new information has led searchers back to the Bellevue Beach area. Police are not saying what the information was.

A large number of searchers are covering a lot of ground, which includes thick woods and bog. Cortney Lake was last seen alive almost six months ago. Police believe she was murdered.

Lake’s ex-boyfriend, Philip Smith, was the only suspect in the cast. He took his own life one month ago, not far from where today’s search is taking place.

