Capital Hyundai is expanding its dealership on Kenmount Road in St. John’s. Premier Dwight Ball helped break ground at the new site on Thursday, which is expected to be the largest in Canada when it opens in 2020.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.