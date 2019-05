A 54-year-old man is dead after an industrial accident in New Harbour.

RCMP were called to the driveway of a residence at 9:15 a.m. on Friday. Paramedics and volunteer firefighters also responded. A 54-year-old man from this province, who was working for an asphalt/paving company, died at the scene.

Investigators with Occupational Health and Safety are involved. The deceased has been transported to Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the investigation is continuing.