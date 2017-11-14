The new federal leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, was in St. John’s Tuesday for the first time since winning the leadership. Singh spent part of his childhood in Newfoundland. He speaks with NTV’s Toni-Marie Wiseman.
