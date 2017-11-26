Santa Claus is coming to town… next week!

Due to inclement weather the 2017 Christmas Parade has been moved to the first Sunday of December. Weather conditions were not favorable causing concern from the City of St. John’s on the initial date. The forecast showed strong winds and heavy rainfall forcing it’s postponement today. Road closures and parking restrictions will no longer be in effect. The holiday festivities have been rescheduled for Sunday, December 3rd.

Don’t miss the Santa Claus Parade next Sunday at noon. Plus, tune into the province-wide broadcast on NTV December 10th.