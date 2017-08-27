A new class of police officers have joined the ranks of the RNC. The small class of 16 brings the total number of RNC officers to almost 300 across the province. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.