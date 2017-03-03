New bus shelters, better technology for St. John’s transit users

Metrobus is getting a $2.6-million overhaul.

The city of St. John’s is working with the provincial and federal governments to make the public transit system more accessible.

“Transportation has to be accessible for all people,” says public-transportation user Randy Hawkins, adding he relies on public transportation to visit family, buy goods and get around.

The upgrades include 18 new accessible buses that will have video surveillance technology, 29 new wheelchair accessible bus shelters along six routes, and a new transit operations system will be installed.

“Our goals is to ensure that accessible, affordable transportation is provided to all residents in a respectful manners, and these upgrades will make a positive difference in the lives of many residents,” says mayor Dennis O’Keefe.

