The new parking garage at the Avalon Mall has officially opened as of Friday morning, just in time for the annual 20 per cent off weekend.

The structure adds over 650 spaces along with a new mall link so shoppers can avoid the weather.

We are beyond thrilled to announce that the new parking garage will be open TOMORROW MORNING. That’s 650+ new covered stalls with a modern accessible mall link so you can avoid the weather. Stay tuned for more information. — Shop Avalon Mall (@avalonmall) November 8, 2018