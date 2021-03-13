Effective Saturday, March 13, the Avalon region will move to Alert Level 4 and areas outside the Avalon region will move to Alert Level 3.

The areas outside the Avalon region include:

Labrador-Grenfell Health;

Central Health;

Western Health; and,

Zone 4 of Eastern Health, which encompasses the Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas, as well as the Clarenville area, including the Isthmus.

In Alert Level 4, people should limit contacts to their household bubble. They can expand this to connect with immediate family when necessary, bring in caregivers or support isolated people. Informal social gatherings outside the household bubble are not permitted.

In Alert Level 3, each household can have a maximum of 10 close and consistent contacts. This is not 10 contacts per person. It is 10 contacts for the entire household. Informal social gatherings outside of a household’s 10 close and consistent contacts are not permitted.

Information on the Alert Levels can be found here.

While travel within the province is not prohibited, Public Health is asking people to limit non-essential travel as much as possible.

People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

Public Health is reminding people about the phrase People, Space, Time, and Place.

People – The more people you interact with, the greater the risk of spread.

Space – The closer you are to others, the greater the risk of spread.

Time – The more time you spend with others, the greater the risk of spread.

Place – Indoor activities with others are more risky than outdoor activities.

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians should continue to practice good infection prevention and control practices.

These practices include:

Stay informed, be prepared and follow Public Health advice;

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds;

Use an alcohol based hand sanitizer in the absence of soap and water;

Do not touch your face;

Practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette;

Wear a non-medical mask in public indoor spaces;

Maintain physical distancing;

Increase cleanliness and ventilation of public spaces and worksites;

Work from home, if possible; and,

Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with others.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is available online here.

Pre-registration is underway for people 70 years of age and older. Anyone 70 years of age and older who has not pre-registered is encouraged to do so.

Starting today, pre-registration is open to home support workers. When pre-registering, home support workers will need to indicate if they are employed by an agency or by a client of the provincial home support program.

People who have access to the Internet are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance with online pre-registration are encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

People are reminded that they will not receive a separate email confirmation for pre-registering. Once a person completes the online pre-registration process, a short statement appears on the online form indicating that they have been pre-registered. The regional health authorities will contact individuals once vaccination appointments become available.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have access to the Internet and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.