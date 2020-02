Finance Minister Tom Osborne confirmed Thursday that an accusation of nepotism was one of the reasons Steve Winter was fired as CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. in 2018. That’s after the auditor general released a report confirming Winter bought millions of dollars in specialty wines from a company linked to his son. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.

