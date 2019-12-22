Police are keeping tight-lipped as they maintain a heavy presence at a home on Robert’s Road North in Conception Bay South.

The RNC is not saying what brought officers to the home, but neighbors say a man and woman who live there were discovered dead Saturday afternoon.

The television remains on the the living room, as do lights throughout the house. Outside, a light-up Christmas snowman remains dark. Neighbouring homes are lit in festival lights.

NTV News has reached out to the RNC for comment and will have updates as they become available.