It seems like the Paul Reynolds Community Centre in the east end of St. John’s just can’t seem to catch a break.

Since the centre opened its doors two years ago it has been forced to close multiple times for repairs.

This time emergency repair work of the existing HVAC System is needed to address ongoing issues with respect to the air handling system.

Electrical upgrades are required as well to repair/replace equipment affected by the humidity issues from the HVAC system.

These emergency repairs will cost $935,000.00, and Newfound Mechanical Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the work.

According to the City of St. John’s website, an open call for bids was not invited because the work has to be completed immediately.

The Paul Reynolds Community Centre is expected to re open at the end of October.