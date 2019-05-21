Now that the dust has settled on last week’s provincial election, outgoing MHAs have been packing up their offices while new MHAs get ready to move in. All eyes will be on the NDP and the two independents in the coming weeks as they are the ones that will likely decide whether the Liberal minority government can pass its budget. NDP leader Alison Coffin talks a lot about “stability” on Tuesday, saying now is not a time to make “exorbitant demands” given the province’s fiscal situation. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

