The national debate over Bill C-69 may come to a head this week as the federal environmental legislation returns to the Senate. NOIA CEO Charlene Johnson held a news conference in Ottawa calling for changes to the legislation. In St. John’s, meanwhile, Premier Dwight Ball and PC leader Ches Crosbie argued over what the bill means for joint management in the Atlantic Accord, while NDP leader Alison Coffin argued joint management won’t mean anything if the environment is not properly protected. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

