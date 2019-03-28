The NDP has opened nominations in all 40 districts across the province simultaneously for this year’s provincial election.

“I’m happy that the NL NDP is able to open nominations for all 40 districts today,” party president Lynn Moore said in a statement. “We have prospective candidates eager to file their paperwork and many more members who want to volunteer. We’re going to have 40 progressive candidates who will all be looking to make things better for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

No deadlines have been set for the nominations. The party says it will announce the closing dates for each district on a rolling basis.