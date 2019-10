Jack Harris says the NDP are offering the province a better deal on Hibernia shares than what it got from the Liberals in the Atlantic Accord review. On Thursday, the NDP candidate was explaining his leader’s promises on rate mitigation for Muskrat Falls. Harris also defended his past support for the Muskrat Falls “concept”. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

