NDP MP Jack Harris will not seek re-election in St. John’s East.

“After careful consideration over the past number of weeks I have made the decision not to offer myself for election to the next Parliament, whenever that election will be,” Harris said in a statement on Friday. “I want to thank the people of St. John’s East for their support over the years. It has been a pleasure to work with them and with all the communities in my riding.

Harris was elected four times as the MP for St. John’s East in three different decades. He served from 1987-88, 2008-11, and 2019-present. He also served more than a decade as the provincial leader of the NDP as the MHA for Signal Hill-Quidi Vidi.

“I will continue to serve my constituents here in St. John’s East and in Parliament until the next election, and when the time comes I look forward to campaigning with our Leader Jagmeet Singh to help elect the next NDP Member of Parliament for St. John’s East,” Harris said.