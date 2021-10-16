The New Democratic Party will be holding a leadership convention.

Delegates at the party’s virtual convention voted Saturday in favour of reviewing Alison Coffin’s leadership. Among the 116 delegates eligible to vote, 56.6 per cent voted in favour of holding a leadership convention and 43.4 per cent voted against.

Coffin will remain leader until the convention is held. She has the option of running again, but was not available to speak to the media Saturday.

Coffin lost her seat in the NDP stronghold of St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi in the last provincial election. She is currently contesting those results in a case scheduled to be heard in court in February.