The Sacramento Kings made a brief stop in St. John’s today. The team is on its way to India to play a preseason game. After leaving Sacramento six hours earlier, most of the team was asleep when the $185 million airplane, owned by Drake, touched down this morning.

A few people onboard got off the plane to stretch their legs, but didn’t venture far from the aircraft. The music mogul Drake loaned the team his custom Boeing 767. The plane has ‘Air Drake’ on it and has his custom owl logo.

Inside there are two bedrooms and two living rooms. The Kings issues a statement: “Yesterday, out of consideration for the comfort of the players given the travel time required to make this historic trip to India, the Kings finalized an additional aircraft for the players and several members of the coaching staff.”

Several Kings players expressed their excitement to fly Drake, but did have concerns. Kings guard Buddy Hield noted there is no Wifi on the plane. Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said it is the longest flight of his life.