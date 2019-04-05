The severe weather and ice conditions are causing more problems for Marine Atlantic. A navigational buoy has shifted in the channel to Port aux Basques Harbour, preventing ferries from leaving and arriving in port.

Marine Atlantic says the Canadian Coast Guard is aware of the situation. A crew is scheduled to arrive in Port aux Basques on Saturday morning.

The 11:45 p.m. ferry crossings from both Port aux Basques and North Sydney have been cancelled. The 6 a.m. commercial crossing of the Leif Ericson from North Sydney will be delayed.

Marine Atlantic is working with the Coast Guard to resolve the problem and thanks customers for their patience.