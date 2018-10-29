Nigel Rich, 31, from Natuashish has been charged with attempted murder.

The charge stems from an incident on Aug. 15 in the community of Natuashish. Police had responded to a report that a man from the community had suffered serious injuries during an assault. Natuashish RCMP, along with Forensic Identification Services and members of the Serious Crime Unit in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, assisted with the ongoing investigation.

This morning Rich was formally charged with the crime. His next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 3.