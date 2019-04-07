The Newfoundland and Labrador police curling team didn’t make it to the championship game this weekend, but organizers say playing host to the national event was still a big win.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.