A four month, 9,000 kilometer cross-country bike tour came to an end today, but unlike other cross-Canada treks, this was made on a pair of wooden bikes. The ride promoting Canada forestry ended at the Terry Fox Memorial in St. John’s as National Forest Week kicks off. The bikes used for the ride were made in Montreal, by Picolo Velo, and are made of ash wood, a sustainable resource and held up on the ride better than the tires. The riders reported 15 flats over the last four months. The trek has brought Zac Wagman and his brother through more than a hundred communities, and included multi-bear sightings, hail and even a hurricane. The goal of the ride is to encourage youth to learn about the importance of trees and to consider forestry as a career. Since 2018, the organization has placed over 2,000 youth in green jobs, thanks in large part to the incredible support of partners across both the sustainable forestry initiative and Canadian park council networks.

