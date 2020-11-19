Global technology company Nasdaq is buying Newfoundland and Labrador company Verafin for US$2.75 billion in cash.

Based in St. John’s and founded in 2003, Verafin provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud. Verafin will continue to be headquartered in St. John’s, Nasdaq said in a news release.

The acquisition strengthens Nasdaq’s existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, which include its renowned Nasdaq Trade and Market Surveillance offering, its Buy-side Compliance product, as well as the Nasdaq Automated Investigator for anti-money laundering (AML).

Verafin’s capabilities will be available to the global network of nearly 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities that rely on Nasdaq’s technology to detect market manipulation and abuse today. Nasdaq believes that its deep relationships with the majority of leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks globally will accelerate Verafin’s strategy of displacing legacy providers and manual processes with its cloud-based, state-of-the-art, market-proven solution.

Nasdaq says it is committed to growing Verafin’s business and creating opportunities for their employees. Nasdaq’s investment will help Verafin expand its position as an economic and technology leader from its base in St. John’s and within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

To this end, Nasdaq will make the following commitments:

Verafin’s headquarters will remain in St. John’s and its executive leadership team will remain in place and continue to lead the company’s growth.

Nasdaq highly values the skills and expertise of Verafin employees and will invest to both maintain and increase local employment levels to fuel Verafin’s growth.

In order to foster the next generation of talent in the province and help support Verafin’s growing employment base, Nasdaq will work closely with Memorial University to grow its scholarship program at the University, enhance its co-op programs, and fund and supervise at least six Mitacs fellowships annually for Masters and PhD students.

Nasdaq sees great potential in the innovation ecosystem of St. John’s and will increase investment in Verafin’s research and development. This will include an investment in a new US$1 million R&D partnership project with The Genesis Centre, Newfoundland and Labrador’s pre-eminent innovation hub.

In addition, Nasdaq admires the extensive charitable and community support that Verafin has provided to date and will increase Verafin’s level of charitable giving as the company continues to grow.

Verafin has grown at a compound annual revenue growth rate of approximately 30% over the last three years. Verafin expects to deliver in excess of US$140 million in revenue in 2021, representing an implied multiple of approximately 19.5x revenue, in line with high-growth SaaS companies.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity investor based in Boston and San Francisco, and Information Venture Partners, a leading FinTech-focused venture capital firm based in Toronto, both significant investors in Verafin, have agreed to sell their stake as part of this transaction. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.