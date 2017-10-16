NAPE members working for the Town of Paradise have voted in favour of strike action, the union announced Monday morning. The strike vote happened Sunday evening, putting the workers in a legal strike position.

“NAPE represents 126 workers with the Town of Paradise,” said NAPE President Jerry Earle in a news release. “NAPE has been in contract talks with the employer since the spring of this year. Bargaining was referred to conciliation services in an effort to facilitate discussions last month. Unfortunately, conciliation efforts failed.

“While workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate, we will be asking the employer to meet with a conciliator in an attempt to avoid any work stoppage. We are hopeful that the employer will take the steps necessary to reach a deal that is acceptable to our members so they can continue to provide top quality services to the people of Paradise,” Earle said.