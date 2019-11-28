NAPE has reached a tentative agreement for almost 3,000 home and youth care workers across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The deal was reached with the “Group of 20” home care agencies: A Better Living, Bettercare, Comfort Home Care, Compassion Home Care, Exploits Home Care, Helping Hands, Horwood’s, Home Care, Loving Hands, Maximum Home Support, Notre Dame Home Care, Your Home Care Services, Provincial (Eastern), Quality Home Care, Rosemore Home Care, Serenity Home Care, Total Nursing Care, Provincial (Central), All Care Home Support, In-Home, Health Care, and the Best of Care.

Contract talks went to conciliation earlier this year.

Details of the tentative agreement will be released to members at the ratification meetings, which are currently being scheduled.

“This was a difficult set of negotiations, and we are pleased to reach this stage,” said NAPE President Jerry Earle. “This group of workers plays a vital role in our province’s health care system, providing care and support to some of our provinces most vulnerable while allowing them to stay, age, and thrive in their homes and their communities.

“Our team worked diligently over the course of a long and arduous round of bargaining to reach a deal at the table,” continued Earle. “At times, it was unclear if this would be achievable, but in the end, we reached the best deal possible for our members. Our team is recommending that our home and youth care members at these agencies accept this agreement.”

NAPE is still in various stages of bargaining with several other home and youth care agencies. The union hopes a tentative agreement with the Group of 20 will lead to a speedy and successful resolution to these remaining sets of negotiations.