NAPE has announced it has reached a tentative agreement for members at Choices for Youth (The Lilly).

NAPE represents and unites nine workers at The Lilly, a 14-unit congregate living supportive housing facility for youth operated by Choices for Youth.

Details of the tentative agreement will be released to members during the ratification process, which is currently being scheduled.

NAPE Reaches Tentative Agreement with Choices for Youth (The Lilly) – full release here: https://t.co/aGaTHsNniz #NLpoli #canlab This incredible group of workers stood strong and united; their solidarity and steadfast determination made this agreement happen. pic.twitter.com/S4oBbVrg8p — Jerry Earle (@jerry4nape) April 21, 2022

“Choices for Youth is pleased to have reached a tentative collective agreement with NAPE, bringing the strike to resolution. Our objective since day one has been on getting a fair deal that aligns with our principle of equity and fairness across the organization. We have respected both the process and our employees’ rights, and we look forward to welcoming our Lilly staff back to work soon.

A huge thanks to our staff for their patience, trust, and cooperation during this process. Their continued hard work and contributions to the great work happening throughout Choices for Youth does not go unnoticed. We look forward to returning to normal operations to continue making a difference in the lives of young people we serve.”