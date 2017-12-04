Negotiating teams for NAPE have approved a tentative agreement with the provincial government.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne announced a framework for an agreement with NAPE’s leadership a few weeks ago. Now that it has the blessing of negotiating teams, the deal will be presented to NAPE members for a ratification vote in the New Year.

“I am very pleased to tell our members and the people of the province that our teams have reached tentative agreements,” said NAPE President Jerry Earle. “Our teams will be recommending acceptance to the membership.”

Full details on the agreement will be presented at the ratification meetings.