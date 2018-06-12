Nalcor is reporting a “safety incident” Muskrat Falls site early Tuesday morning. The company released the following statement:

“Early this morning, June 12, there was a safety incident at the Muskrat Falls generation construction site. The incident happened while a crane was undertaking work on another piece of equipment. There are no serious injuries as a result of the incident. Astaldi Canada has suspended its day shift and has started a full investigation into the incident.

“Safety is our number one priority. Immediate action was taken by our Lower Churchill Project site team and Astaldi Canada to address today’s incident. Astaldi’s suspension of their day shift is a proactive step to ensure the necessary steps are taken as the incident is investigated.

“We will ensure a full safety investigation is completed and that the contractor and its workers implement all safety recommendations that might be identified following this incident.”

Astaldi Canada released a statement of its own, saying that a crane tipped over.

“Astaldi Canada confirms that early this morning there was a safety incident at the generation site of the Muskrat Falls Project. Our sub-contractor Capital Crane was completing work to dismantle a crane. The crane that the operator was using to dismantle another crane tipped over on its side. The operator was taken to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley–Goose Bay for an assessment. At this time the person’s injury is not classified as serious.

“We are working with our sub-contractor Capital Crane and our client, Nalcor Energy, to investigate this incident. The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority and we have cancelled today’s day shift operation while we focus on the investigation.”