Nalcor says it has reached a major milestone with first power flow from the Muskrat Falls project. The company says the first generating unit at Muskrat Falls was successfully synced to the electricity grid in Labrador on Tuesday evening.

“This is a significant milestone that we’ve reached alongside Innu Nation, our Indigenous partner in this development, our contractors, unions and workers,” Nalcor said in a statement.

Testing on the first generating unit will continue over the next few weeks before it is put into service this fall. During the commissioning period, power generated at Muskrat Falls will be added to the Labrador electricity grid. Power from the second unit is expected later this year, with the third and fourth units coming online in 20121.

There was no mention in Nalcor’s statement on when Muskrat Falls power might come to Newfoundland. A recent report by the Liberty Consulting Group identified 41 issues that need to be resolved with the Labrador-Island Link before it can be put into trial operation. Nalcor will provide a further update on the Muskrat Falls project within a week.