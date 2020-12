Nalcor reports first flow of power over Labrador Island Link.

The corporation released an update today saying the milestone was reached last Friday. Power was delivered from Muskrat Falls to customers on the island for the first time.

GE grid is continuing to work on the software that is needed for the link to work properly.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Andrew Parsons says legislation to enact recommendations form the Muskrat Falls Inquiry will be coming next spring.