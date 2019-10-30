Nalcor Energy confirmed a spill of 39 litres of Luminol into the Churchill River on Tuesday.

It happened about 5-7 kilometres downstream of the Churchill Falls Tailrace. Nalcor says Luminol is a biodegradable product that does not pose a risk to the river or wildlife. The spill response team was activated at 11 a.m. for cleanup.

The spill originated from the underground generating facility where an oil containment system failed. An investigation is underway to identify the cause. The affected pump has been taken out of service and the containment system remains operational.