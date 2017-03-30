Nalcor plans to use Churchill Falls recall power to offset Holyrood

Nalcor plans to bring Churchill Falls recall power to Newfoundland next year to help offset some usage from the Holyrood Generating Station, CEO Stan Marshall announced Thursday.

Marshall was addressing Nalcor’s annual general meeting. The transmission links between Churchill Falls, Muskrat Falls and Soldier’s Pond should be complete in 2018, so Marshall says Nalcor will begin transmitting Churchill Falls recall power right away. Company officials told the AGM they expect about 80 megawatts will be available for use on the island.

Marshall says the recall power will produce a cost savings for Nalcor, but he doesn’t know yet if there will be any savings for ratepayers. He says he will have to talk to the provincial government about how those savings will be passed on.