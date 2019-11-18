Nalcor says it’s not putting a backup plan for the Labrador-Island Link into action at this time.

The government faced questions in the House Monday about what will happen if software being developed by GE doesn’t work. In a statement, Nalcor said it considered qualified contractors to work on a backup plan, but has decided not to implement it.

“[Nalcor CEO] Stan Marshall is pleased with the progress made and Nalcor expects an updated product from GE in early 2020 and will be in a position to bring power from Labrador to the island,” Nalcor wrote in a statement. “When assessing risks to such large, critical projects, it’s prudent to consider back-up plans, which we did in this situation. We considered qualified contractors who might take on the work ‘if needed’ but are not putting that plan into action at this time. Our focus is on allowing GE to complete its work and bringing power to our customers.”