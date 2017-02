Workers are scrambling to repair damage to a California dam that has forced almost 200,000 people to evacuate their homes. The Oroville dam is the tallest in the United States. Residents of Labrador are also concerned about a breach of the Muskrat Falls dam if the North Spur collapses. But Nalcor gave assurances Monday that a breach is unlikely. Still, there is an emergency preparedness plan in place.