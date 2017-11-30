Land protectors in Labrador met with senior executives of Nalcor Wednesday evening to discuss their concerns with the Muskrat Falls project. One of the issues raised was a new report by Dr. Stig Bernander of Sweden on the safety of the North Spur. Bernander is a specialist in quick clay, which makes the spur vulnerable to landslides. Based on the report, residents living downstream of Muskrat Falls fear the North Spur could collapse when the reservoir is filled in 2019, flooding their communities. But Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall maintains that the dam is safe and there is no danger of a sudden catastrophic failure.

