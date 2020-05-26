Nalcor Energy announced Tuesday that it’s preparing to gradually resume construction and commissioning of the Muskrat Falls Project on May 30.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid March, the Project was placed in “care and maintenance” mode to help protect the health and safety of workers and the general public. The workforce of over 500 on site was reduced to fewer than 100 per rotation at Muskrat Falls and about 12 in total at Soldiers Pond, the minimum required to monitor the facilities and perform safety functions.



Nalcor is currently preparing both sites for the safe and gradual resumption of construction and commissioning at the end of the month. The number of workers on site will slowly increase to ensure that all new protocols and guidelines for the protection of workers from COVID-19 in the construction industry are observed. By the end of June, it is expected that there will be about 150 construction workers at Muskrat Falls and 80 at Soldiers Pond. The workforce at the Muskrat Falls site is expected to increase to approximately 250-300 workers over the summer.

“As we resume work, our sites will look very different than they were pre-COVID-19,” said Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall. “Physical distancing and other protective measures will substantially reduce productivity with a much smaller workforce.”

As a result of time lost since the suspension of work in March and the gradual resumption of activities, Project completion is delayed at least four months. Depending upon the size of the workforce and the level of productivity achieved in the coming months under the new health guidelines, final completion could be delayed an additional two-to-six months.

“Suspending work in March was a difficult decision but the right one for the protection of our workers and communities,” said Marshall. “COVID-19 may be contained in this province for the time being but it is not conquered. Its full impact on the cost and schedule on the Project is yet to be determined. I can only assure you that we will do everything we can to mitigate the impact without compromising people’s health and safety. We will keep you informed as we progress.”