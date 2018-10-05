Nalcor and Astaldi have released contradictory statements about whether talks are happening for extra costs at Muskrat Falls. Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall says there are no talks happening.

“In response to recent media statements made by Astaldi on Oct. 4, 2018, regarding its work at Muskrat Falls, Nalcor advises that no discussions are being held with Astaldi in relation to extra cost incurred by Astaldi at Muskrat Falls,” Marshall said.

“Nalcor is making payments to Astaldi in accordance with its contracts. Amounts owing by Astaldi to its subcontractors and suppliers are Astaldi’s responsibility. Astaldi’s work at Muskrat Falls is approaching completion, with over 95 per cent of their work completed at this time.”

That was in contrast to a statement released earlier by Astaldi.

“Astaldi Group is in talks to reach an agreement on extra cost recently incurred during the performance of works. Astaldi has commenced an arbitration and is making all efforts to have issues with Muskrat Falls Corporation determined on their merits. In any case, Astaldi remains committed to the completion of the project with the cooperation and assistance of Muskrat Falls Corporation. Indeed, works at the Muskrat Falls have reached 98% completion and are progressing on schedule.”

Reuters reported last week that Astaldi had applied for protection from creditors in Italy. Nalcor said at the time it’s aware of the situation and that Astaldi continues to work on the Muskrat Falls site. Nalcor also said it has performance securities that provide financial protections if Astaldi does not meet its obligations.