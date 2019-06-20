Newfoundland and Labrador achieved a rare win in a court case with Hydro-Quebec over the Churchill Falls contract, the Canadian Press reported Thursday.

Nalcor described the unanimous decision by the Quebec Court of Appeal as “substantially in favour” of subsidiary CFLCo. Premier Dwight Ball says the ruling means the Water Management Agreement, which allows for the co-ordination of the Muskrat Falls and Churchill Falls facilities, will work. But Nalcor has insisted the case had no impact on water management.

“We are pleased with the decision made by the Quebec Court of Appeal,” Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall said in a statement. “The decision issued today is complex and the company will need some tome to complete a comprehensive review of the judgement and its financial and operational impacts. We will continue to work co-operatively with Hydro-Quebec to implement the court decision.”

For its part, Hydro-Quebec says it’s satisfied that the court upheld its right to “operational flexibility” under the 1969 Churchill Falls contract. One of the issues was whether the 2016 Churchill Falls renewal contract would limit Hydro-Quebec to monthly blocks of energy. The Canadian Press reported there would be an annual cap.

“Hydro-Quebec is not subject to fixed monthly blocks of energy,” the company said in a statement. “This decision confirms that CFLCo must respect its commitments to Hydro-Quebec. The decision is complex, and analysis of other items is under way.

“Hydro-Quebec intends to maintain co-operative relations with CFLCo.”