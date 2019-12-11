Two men have been banned from Churchill Falls in Labrador after making racist remarks on a PAL Airlines flight on Monday night.

Nalcor has advised Enercon that we are enforcing our respectful workplace policy and the individuals identified are not permitted to work at the Churchill Falls site. — Nalcor Energy (@NalcorEnergy) December 11, 2019

A spokesperson for Nalcor Energy says the two individuals identified in the PAL video are not employees of Nalcor Energy. They are employed by sub-contractor Enercon Builders, which was contracted by Churchill Falls Town Services to do renovations at a Churchill Falls town site.

Nalcor has advised Enercon that it is enforcing its respectful workplace policy and the individuals identified are not permitted to work at the Churchill Falls site.

Pal Airlines responding to an incident on one of their flights last night, and say the two passengers making hurtful & racist remarks will be banned from any future PAL flights. Full story tonight on @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/VzNCxxFEYV — Beth Penney (@bethpenneyNL) December 10, 2019

On Tuesday, PAL Airlines responded to the incident, saying the two passengers making hurtful and racist remarks will be banned from any future PAL flights.