Douglas Kohlmeister, 52, of Nain is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference against a child and a youth.

On Feb. 2, Nain RCMP were informed of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in late 2020 against a child. Police investigated the incident which led to Kohlmeister’s arrest Feb. 3.

He is currently before the courts on another allegation of sexual assault against a youth in 2019. Kohlmeister is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to that investigation.

Kohlmeister made a court appearance via teleconference and was released from custody on a number of conditions.