26-year-old Manasse Bennett of Nain Labrador is charged with second-degree murder following the death of a fifty year old man in that community, after a weekend assault.

On Friday, Nain RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a residence. The fifty-year-old man who was injured was taken to the local clinic for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit has assumed leadership of the investigation, which is continuing, in collaboration with the Nain detachment.