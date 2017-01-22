N.L. woman shares experience of marching on Washington

Lots of Canadians travelled to the United States to join the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. One of them was Jenn Deon, a marketing and communications consultant in St. John’s. She speaks with NTV’s Toni-Marie Wiseman
