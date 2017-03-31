N.L. survivor man plans to cross island through woods by foot

A St. John’s man and his dog are making their final preparations to explore untouched areas of the province. Justin Barbour plans to trek by foot through 700 kilometres of Newfoundland woods. NTV’s Ryan Harding reports.
