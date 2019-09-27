A large crowd has gathered at Memorial University to join the Global Strike for Climate.

Students, parents, politicians, business people and many others are joining the worldwide event. Organized by Fridays for Future, the crowd plan to march on Confederation Building to demand government take action. Memorial University has allowed its students to leave class to take part in the march. One protester says, “This is a youth-led movement. Students cut class (given permission) to fix grownups mistakes. It’s the largest mobilization of Climate Change protestors in history.”

